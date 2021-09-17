Royal Bank of Canada Increases REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $55.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.63.

REGENXBIO stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,858 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

