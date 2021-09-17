Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Underperform Rating for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective (down from C$10.50) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.63.

Shares of TSE BB traded down C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.70. 1,027,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.04. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$5.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.37.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$215.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.1707883 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

