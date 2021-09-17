Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 713,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,458,443 shares.The stock last traded at $38.38 and had previously closed at $39.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $7,051,235.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

