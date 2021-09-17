RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, August 9th.

RGLXY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. RTL Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

RTL Group SA engages in the operation of television channels and radio stations. It operates through the following segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, and Others. The Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland segment encompasses all of the German television activities of the company.

