Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 100.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after buying an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 23.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $664.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $82.60.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.