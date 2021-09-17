Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

SPNT opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $561.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

