Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SID stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

