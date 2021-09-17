RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $13.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $876.99. 33,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,729. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $904.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

