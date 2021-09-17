RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for about 7.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,066,852,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after purchasing an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,479.33. 26,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,514.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.