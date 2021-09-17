Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $115.38. 6,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,340. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,661 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at $13,878,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth about $42,042,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Ryanair by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 444,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after purchasing an additional 314,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.