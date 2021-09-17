S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) has been given a €29.00 ($34.12) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on S&T in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on S&T in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SANT opened at €22.22 ($26.14) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. S&T has a 12 month low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a 12 month high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

