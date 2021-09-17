Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 122,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 405,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

SGSVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabina Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

