salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.33.
NYSE:CRM opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
