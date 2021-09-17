salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.33.

NYSE:CRM opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

