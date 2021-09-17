Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 45,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

