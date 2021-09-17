Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €33.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.05 ($37.71).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of €30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of €27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

