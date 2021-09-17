Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

