Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STSA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.21. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,343,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

