Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,267.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.08. 133,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,659. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

