Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,310 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Walmart stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.27. 179,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,006,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,555,946. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.