Schnieders Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,915 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in National Health Investors by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Health Investors by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NHI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $57.37. 3,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

