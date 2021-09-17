Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 182 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Square by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Square from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.58.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.94. The stock had a trading volume of 98,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 224.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.06. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.31 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

