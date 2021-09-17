Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $79.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.32.

