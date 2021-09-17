Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS SCWTF opened at $1,558.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,601.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,662.65. Schweiter Technologies has a one year low of $1,558.00 and a one year high of $1,558.00.
Schweiter Technologies Company Profile
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.