Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Short Interest Down 53.4% in August

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter.

SSAA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.71. 3,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,438. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

