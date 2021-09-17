SCP Investment LP Acquires 10,200 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 290,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,767,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,174,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,089,255. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

