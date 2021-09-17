Scrypta (LYRA) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $135,461.23 and $2.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 41.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00021664 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001362 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,767,623 coins and its circulating supply is 17,967,623 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

