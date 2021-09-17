Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Lifted by International Biotechnology Trust PLC

International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Seagen accounts for approximately 6.0% of International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. International Biotechnology Trust PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $22,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 65.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.75. 2,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,377. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.46.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 14,294 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $2,416,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,534 shares of company stock worth $19,967,680 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

