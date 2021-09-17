Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $412.00

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.38) and last traded at GBX 410.50 ($5.36), with a volume of 14380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.36).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 20.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 398.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Secure Income REIT’s previous dividend of $3.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

