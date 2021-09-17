Securian Asset Management Inc Has $626,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after purchasing an additional 235,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

SF opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.61.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.