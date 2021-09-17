Securian Asset Management Inc Has $651,000 Holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.14 and a 1 year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,607,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,784 shares of company stock worth $2,435,321 in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

