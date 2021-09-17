Securian Asset Management Inc Has $714,000 Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC opened at $76.41 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.