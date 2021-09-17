Securian Asset Management Inc Invests $727,000 in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 20.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

