Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 215 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,238,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,939,000 after buying an additional 262,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,985,000 after buying an additional 268,743 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $97,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 200,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE:XEC opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.