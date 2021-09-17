Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 224 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $1,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 16.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.