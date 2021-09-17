Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 296 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,806 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of RUN opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 3,334 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $171,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,718 shares of company stock worth $7,143,661. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

