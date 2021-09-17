Sei Investments Co. Buys 6,090 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 95,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares in the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.58 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.