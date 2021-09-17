Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth $2,404,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,429,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Apria alerts:

APR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE:APR opened at $37.98 on Friday. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $38.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,994 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $69,869.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Starck sold 25,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $934,088.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,977.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR).

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.