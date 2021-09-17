Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.58. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

