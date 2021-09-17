Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,316 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Solar worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

