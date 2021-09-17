Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 134.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXM opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.83. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

