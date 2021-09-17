Sei Investments Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $24.00 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.56 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.