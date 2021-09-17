Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 351 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 269,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

