Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,165. The firm has a market cap of $186.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

