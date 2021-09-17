Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

PAGP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,159. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,049.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.