Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,120,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $292,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 88,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

