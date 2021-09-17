Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,143. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

