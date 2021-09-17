Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Acquires 35,824 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 35,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

SXT traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.40. 667,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,099. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.47 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,466 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 74,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1,520.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 440,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 413,067 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

