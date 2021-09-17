Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $93.11 and last traded at $92.53, with a volume of 1420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.48.

Specifically, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 190,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,910,960. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.45.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,206,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,144,000 after buying an additional 1,683,036 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,146,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,383,000 after buying an additional 174,242 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,821,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,061,000 after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after buying an additional 20,872 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

