Shawn Henry Sells 4,500 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total value of $1,036,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total value of $1,159,110.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Shawn Henry sold 7,682 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,031,120.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52.

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

CRWD stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,816,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CrowdStrike by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

