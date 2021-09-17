SHIBA INU (SHIB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $2.77 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00118647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00173968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.57 or 0.07307777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,546.67 or 1.00260562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.18 or 0.00835424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002656 BTC.

SHIBA INU Coin Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

